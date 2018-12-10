Two Arrested Following Fight At Fostoria Junior/Senior High School

12/10/18 – 6:43 A.M.

A fight at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School led to two arrests late last week. Police Chief Keith Loreno says the incident started around 12:30 p.m. Friday when one group of students started a confrontation with another group. Loreno says a school resource officer was on the scene and called for backup.

The fight caused a few non-life-threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

