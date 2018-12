12/10/18 – 6:50 A.M.

North Baltimore has a new village administrator. Mayor Janet Goldner says Michael Brillhart will start on December 18. Brillhart recently was a self-employed executive planning consultant. Before that he managed day-to-day operations for the board of commissioners in Camden, North Carolina.

He takes the place of Allyson Murray. She stepped down in September to take a job in Westerville.

