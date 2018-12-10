University Of Findlay Board Of Trustees Names New Member

12/10/18 – 9:56 A.M.

The University of Findlay has a new board of trustees member. The board recently voted to approve Tod Beckett to an open position. He follows in the footsteps of his father, veterinarian C. Richard Beckett in serving as a UF board member.

Tod Beckett is a practicing veterinarian. In 1990 Dr. Beckett founded the first Columbus, Ohio area Animal Care Center with his father. He now serves as medical director for VCA Mill Run and VCA Sawmill Animal Hospitals, overseeing nine veterinarians and more than 80 support staff. He also recently served as the 2017-2018 Ohio Veterinary Medical Association president.

Beckett’s father helped found the pre-veterinary medicine and equestrian studies programs at UF more than three decades ago.