Area Mental Health Organization Seeks Donations For Support Centers

A local organization dedicated to mental health is looking for some donations this Christmas season. Focus has needs for their recovery center, recovery houses, and teen center.

The recovery center could use coffee and coffee filters, art supplies, and cleaning supplies.

The recovery homes need bed pillows, twin sheet sets, blankets, mattress pads, towels and washcloths among several other items.

The teen center needs everything from supplies for arts and crafts activities to desktop computers.

You can call 419-423-5071 for more information on what and how to donate.