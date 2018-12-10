Common Sense Initiative Discussed In Findlay

12/10/18 – 1:45 P.M.

Findlay-area business leaders learned more about efforts to cut red tape at the state level Monday. Findlay-native Todd Colquitt of the Common Sense Initiative told Rotary Club members his office aims to make sure regulations make sense

Colquitt says CSI gets state agencies to answer questions about rules they want to impose

Colquitt says businesses dont always get what they want out of the process, but at the very least get a better idea of how to meet state regulations.

Colquitt adds his office isn’t trying to do away with regulation either. He says they are looking to give stakeholders a chance to have a voice in the process.