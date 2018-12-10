OSU Extension Covers Healthy Food Substitutes

12/10/18 – 5:17 P.M.

You can still have great holiday food while keeping it healthy according to the Hancock County OSU Extension. You can make the same food but use nutmeg and cinnamon instead of sugar to make it healthier and add some extra flavor. Whole grains can be used instead of refined grains when you’re making rolls or pasta.

The organization hosts Karen McDougall and the “Cooking With Karen” program. You can learn more about the program and find more tips at hancock.osu.edu.