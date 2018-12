12-12-18 – 8:42 P.M.

The Findlay Digital Academy fared well according to the state report card. The drop-out recovery school didnt do as well as they have in the past but FDAs Sandy White said that this is because of lower scores in the end of course exams. Despite this, the school still got the highest score across the state. They also made excellent marks in graduation rates when compared to other schools.