Two Findlay Residents Injured In Two Car Crash

09/25/18 – 10:22 A.M.

Atwo-car crash injured two Findlay residents yesterday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened around 5:10 p.m. on State Route 568 at the intersection with Township Road 234. 20-year-old Jacob Murray was heading west on 568. He rear-ended 40-year-old Kortney McClellan, who was slowing down for traffic.

Hanco EMS took Murray to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. McClellan was treated at the scene. The Emergency Management Agency responded because one of the cars leaked oil into the Blanchard River.