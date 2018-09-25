University of Findlay Offering Scholarship For People Working In Hancock County

09/25/18 – 10:13 A.M.

The University of Findlay has a scholarship available for people who work for Hancock County-based businesses and want a master’s degree. The Hancock County Graduate Scholarship is a $2,000 scholarship for select masters programs. This includes applied security and analytics, business administration, and education to name a few.

In order to apply, you must be a new graduate student, meet the acceptance criteria, and provide proof of employment in Hancock County. You must apply by March 1 of next year.