Two Injured In Tiffin Avenue Crash

12/12/18 – 6:46 A.M.

A two-car crash injured two people in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department says the collision happened around 3:30 p.m.

61-year-old James Lee of Alger was driving east on Tiffin Avenue when he hit the back of a car driven by 39-year-old Aleisha Gilmore of Findlay. Gilmore had slowed down to turn left into the Marathon gas station parking lot.

Hanco EMS took Gilmore and her passenger, 15-year-old Grace Gilmore, to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. The police cited Lee for an assured clear distance violation.