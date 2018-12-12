Cooper Tire Enters Joint Partnership To Build Manufacturing Plant In Vietnam

12/12/18 – 9:02 A.M.

Cooper Tire & Rubber is announcing plans to build a joint manufacturing center in Vietnam. A release from the company says they will partner with the Sailun Vietnam Company on the project. Cooper says the facility near Ho Chi Minh City will have the capacity to make more than 2 million truck and bus tires every year.

Cooper will own 35 percent of the new manufacturing plant. Their total investment will be between $220 and $240 million. The company will pay for it through capital contributions and debt. They expect to break ground in early 2019 and open the facility in the first half of 2020.

Cooper CEO Brad Hughes says the plans illustrate, “Cooper’s strategy to expand and diversify our TBR tire production globally, giving us additional capacity to help serve our growing original equipment and replacement TBR business around the world.”