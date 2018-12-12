Christian Clearing House Seeking Donations For Services

12/12/18 – 3:01 P.M.

We continue to look at local non-profits seeking donations this holiday season. Christian Clearing House is looking for monetary donations as well as household items like laundry detergent, soap, and baby wipes. Financial donations will go towards emergency assistance. This includes utility bills and gasoline expenses for employment or medical appointments.

They are also accepting donations for “Project Happy Feet”. The program provides new shoes to area children at the beginning of the school year.