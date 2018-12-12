There’s Still Time To Help Families In Need Through Friends Of Santa

12/12/18 – 3:35 P.M.

You can find several “wishing trees” in the community from the Friends of Santa group. This group of volunteers helps families in need at Christmastime. Anyone can take one or more bells from a wishing tree and return the requested item, wrapped or unwrapped, to the location of the tree.

Donations should be returned as soon as possible for a final collection on December 19. You can also provide monetary donations or gift cards to help fulfill any wish tags that aren’t picked up.