Local Human Resource Organization Talks About Keeping Morale Up In The Workplace

12/12/18 – 5:28 P.M.

The Findlay Area Human Resource Association got some tips on maintaining workplace morale. Employers Association Director of on-site learning and consultation Dave Tippett explained that much of this responsibility falls on workplace leaders.

Dave Tippett

Tippett added that leaders must also make sure they encourage engaged employees. This will help set expectations for the company culture and keep morale high.

Dave Tippett

Tippett said that leaders have to keep check behavior consistently and live up to the set expectations to maintain morale.