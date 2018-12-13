Community Events for Thursday, December 13

Blood Donor Drive Today, 11am-5pm at the Hancock County Red Cross office (Fair St). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Holiday Healthy Cooking Ideas workshop Today, 4:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Free, pre-registration required.

(419-422-1712)

Bazaar Days Craft & Bake Sale beginning Tomorrow through Monday, December 24, 10am-5pm at Birchaven Village. Handcrafted gift items, decor & ornaments, candy, cookie mixes, more. Proceeds benefit the Birchaven activities program.

(419-424-3000)

Pancakes with Santa on Saturday, 9am at the Camp Fire office (W Hardin St), Findlay. $5/Adults, $3/Age 11 & Under. Photos and goodies included.

(419-422-5415)

“Wreaths Across America” in Findlay will be laying wreaths on Saturday, 10am at Maple Grove Cemetery. Call to donate or volunteer.

(567-208-8848)

Model Train Show & Swap Meet on Saturday, 10am-3pm at the Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima. Operating layouts, memorabilia and railfan items for all gauges, door prizes, food, more. Admission $5/Adults, 12 & Under Free (with adult).

(567-259-3340)

Blood Donor Drive on Tuesday, Noon-5pm at Findlay Evangelical Free Church (Heatherwood Dr). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blanchard Valley Center needs volunteer coaches for its Special Olympics sports programs including volleyball, basketball and pep club. Call for more info or to volunteer.

(419-422-6387)

Dance Party on Saturday, December 29, 7-11pm at the Findlay Moose Lodge (W Main-Cross). Cost $10/person.

(No contact number)

“Noon Year’s Eve” Family Party at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library on Monday, December 31, 11:30am-12:30pm. Free.

(419-422-1712)