Two People Killed In Crash On State Route 15 Near Vanlue

Two people were killed in a crash near Vanlue on Friday.

The crash happened at State Route 15 and County Road 193, just west of Vanlue, at about 3:10 p.m.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Clarence Hensel, 88, and Melba Hensel, 89, both of Forest, were driving south on County Road 193 when Clarence failed to yield the right of way to eastbound traffic on State Route 15, causing a collision with another vehicle.

Investigators say Melba was pronounced dead at the scene, while Clarence was life-flighted to a hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.