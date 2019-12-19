United Way Finishes Fundraising Campaign Later This Month

The United Way of Hancock County is busy finishing up its fundraising campaign.

CEO Angela DeBoskey said that they have done a good job raising funds for area organizations.

DeBoskey added that the United Way is working hard to alleviate past concerns about how they handle money.

DeBoskey explained that they have met with the agencies they are supporting to let them know what they can expect from United Way

She added that they will release a full report to the public once the campaign is complete.

You can still donate to the United Way’s fundraising campaign on their website.