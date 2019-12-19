Findlay City Council Decides Against Digital Sign

Findlay City Council voted down an ordinance that would put a digital sign project out to bid.

Several council members thought it wouldn’t be fair to ask for designs and plans from companies together information about the sign when they aren’t sure they want the sign.

Councilman Jeff Wobser added that since the sign would along the I-75 he wanted to wait and see what the corridor would look like once it is finished from ODOT’s I-75 Widening Project.

