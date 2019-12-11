Findlay City Council Discussing Digital Signage Options

Findlay City Council is looking at legislation that will allow the city to consider putting a digital sign in one of the city’s entrance gateways.

Mayor Christina Muryn explained that if council approves the legislation, it doesn’t mean the sign will be going up.

The legislation just allows the project to be bid so that council can look at different options.

The idea was brought up by local businesses that were interested in getting a sign put up alongside I-75 on the backside of Maple Grove Cemetary by the Water Treatment Plant.

Muryn said that they are looking at how the sign would be designed and if it would produce revenue.

Council will hear the third reading of the legislation during their next meeting this upcoming Tuesday.