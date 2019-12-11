Police Seeking Changes To Controversial Front License Plate Law

The legislation that makes it so Ohioans won’t be required to have a front license plate could see some changes.

O-N-N’s Tracy Townsend explains that officers say the plates help catch criminals.

The detective in Reagan Tokes’ murder case will testify this week explaining that the front license plate on Tokes’ car helped lead to the conviction of her killer, Brian Golsby.

School bus drivers add that it makes it harder to catch people that disregard bus laws.

