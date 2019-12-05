Arcadia School District Uses Bus Cameras To Get People To Obey Bus Laws

Arcadia is one of many school districts that are using cameras to catch people disobeying bus laws.

Transportation supervisor Bret Voges explained that they starting using the cameras because of drivers passing buses illegally.

He said the cameras catch drivers that don’t stop and the license plate information is sent to the police so they can be fined, which he says happens often, unfortunately.

Voges added that state law will no longer require front-end license plates starting this June which will affect the usefulness of the cameras.

He said that districts that only have front-facing cameras will not be able to catch drivers without a front-end license plate.