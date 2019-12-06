Community Events for Friday, December 6

“The Light of Christmas” Live Nativity at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St) Tonight & Tomorrow, 6-9pm. Crafts, food, more. Free. ($22 to Adopt-a-Tree for the display, to be donated to families in need after the event.)

(419-722-1683)

Blood Donation Drive Tomorrow, 9am-2pm at the Putnam County YMCA, Ottawa. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Christmas in the Village Tomorrow, 3-7pm in Mt. Blanchard. Live nativity, visits with Santa, games & activities, wagon rides, food, parade, music, silent auction, more.

(No contact number)

Dinner & Gospel Sing Tomorrow at Southside Restaurant (S Main St). Dinner at 5pm, Music 6-8pm featuring Homelighters Quartet and Jericho Road.

(419-934-5456)

The Tiffin Historic Trust annual Holiday House Tour on Sunday, 1-5pm, features seven historic homes in the city. Cost $10, tickets in advance or the day of the tour at the Grammes-Brown House (Jefferson St). Proceeds benefit Tiffin historic preservation projects.

(419-618-0698)

Bluffton University’s 124th performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will be Sunday, 4pm at Yoder Recital Hall. Free, tickets required. For info: tickets.bluffton.edu

(No contact number)

Blood Donation Drive on Monday, Noon-6pm at St. Mary’s Parish Life, Leipsic. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Tuesday, 12:30-5pm at Findlay Evangelical Free Church (Heatherwood Dr). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry on Friday, December 13, 5-7pm at the Forest VFW & American Legion. Cost $9, carry-out available. Proceeds benefit their scholarship fund.

(419-722-3289)

Volunteers are needed for Wreaths Across America to help place wreaths at Maple Grove Cemetery on Saturday, December 14, 10am. Call to donate or volunteer.

(567-208-8848)

Blood Donation Drives on Monday, December 16, 1-6pm at the Findlay Masonic Complex (Osborn Ave); Tuesday, December 17, Noon-6pm at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Arlington; Thursday, December 19, 1-6pm at Stonebridge Church (Stonehedge Dr) and Friday, December 20, 1-6pm at Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, December 26, Noon-6pm at the Findlay Knights of Columbus (W Main Cross). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Thursday, December 26, Noon-6pm at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and Friday, December 27, Noon-6pm at the Ottoville Parish Hall. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Monday, December 30, Noon-6pm at the Kalida Knights of Columbus and Tuesday, December 31, 9am-2pm at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Columbus Grove. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

4th annual New Year’s Eve Dance on Tuesday, December 31 at the New Riegel American Legion. Live music, food, more. Cost $20 in advance or at the door.

(419-595-2528 or 419-934-0099)