Superintendent Of Tiffin City Schools Facing OVI Charge

The superintendent of Tiffin City Schools is charged with driving under the influence after being pulled over in Marion County.

Court records in Marion Municipal Court show Gary Barber, 55, is charged with OVI, OVI test refusal and a traffic lane violation.

Records show the alleged violations happened at 10:49 Friday night November 29th.

Barber was issued a summons to appear in court on February 5th.

In 2017 Barber entered a no contest plea to an OVI charge in Tiffin Municipal Court and he paid a fine and had his license suspended for 6 months.

The Tiffin City Schools Board of Education issued the following statement:

The Board wants to advise staff, students and the parents of the school district that Superintendent Barber is presently on a medical leave of absence.

The Board is looking into all of the current circumstances and will be developing a plan for the effective and efficient management of the operations of the District.

At present, Assistant Superintendent Bob Boes continues to manage the day-to-day operations with the support of the Districts competent administrative team.