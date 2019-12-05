OSHP Concerned About Recreational Pot In Michigan

Just because recreational marijuana is legal in Michigan doesn’t mean drivers can take it across the border to Ohio.

That’s what the Ohio State Highway Patrol is saying this week, adding that they’re concerned about drivers being stoned while crossing state lines.

Officers will be conducting impairment tests if they suspect someone is high while operating a vehicle.

In the 2018 midterm election, Michigan became the 10th state to approve the recreational use of cannabis.

Marijuana for recreational use by adults went on sale in Michigan on December 1st.