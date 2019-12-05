Ohio Police Departments Receiving Grant Money For Body Armor

(ONN) – Ohio’s top law enforcement official has sent more than $325,000 in grants for new body armor to local police departments over the past three months.

Attorney General Dave Yost said the money went to some 60 police departments through the Ohio Law Enforcement Body Armor Program.

The program was launched in August 2018 by then-Attorney General Mike DeWine after the Associated Press reported more than 50 Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents were wearing expired bulletproof vests despite pleas for replacement vests.

The Findlay Police Department did not apply for this particular grant.

They had previously been awarded funds through the Department of Justice Ballistic Vest Partnership, which they have participated in for several years.