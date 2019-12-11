More Deer Taken During Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season This Year

(ONN) – The Ohio Division of Wildlife says hunters harvested more deer during the 2019 deer-gun season compared to last.

Hunters took 63,493 deer during this year’s week-long gun season, which ran from December 2nd through the 8th.

That’s about 2,700 more than the same period last year.

The agency’s deer program administrator says this year’s high numbers are partially due to favorable weather.

The deer-gun season will have a two-day bonus weekend December 21st and 22nd.

Also, muzzleloader season is in early January and archery season, which started in September, continues through February.