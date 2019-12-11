Police: Porch Pirate Caught On Camera In Fostoria

A Fostoria resident recently fell prey to a porch pirate, but police were able to identify the people involved and make an arrest.

Police say they received a call about suspects taking packages off a porch on South Union Street a little before 4 p.m. Monday.

The suspects were identified through camera footage and witnesses.

Police say 19-year-old John Jacquot, of Risingsun, was arrested and another suspect will be charged.

“I just feel this is so pathetic, especially during the Christmas season,” said Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno.

He’s recommending that, if you have packages delivered over the holidays, or any time, plan on being home when they arrive or have them delivered to a neighbor you trust.

He says you could also leave instructions for the mail carrier on where to hide the package, or have it delivered to your place of work if possible.