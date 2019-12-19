Bereavement Coordinator Talks About Grief Around The Holidays

The holidays are usually happy times but they can be hard for some.

BVHS Bereavement Coordinator Kristi Beall says people who have suffered a loss could struggle because family traditions and events can trigger painful memories.

She said that you should practice self-care and try not to overload yourself if you are struggling with grief.

Beall explained that it is okay to only go to one or two parties that mean a lot to you instead of all the parties you are invited to.

Beall added that having someone you can rely on to talk or help you can be beneficial when your grief feels like it is too much.