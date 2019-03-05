United Way Of Hancock County Continues To Move Forward After CEO Retires

03/05/19 – 5:50 P.M.

The United Way of Hancock County will continue to push forward despite the recent retirement of former president and CEO John Urbanski. Assistant Resource Development Director Judy Pusateri said that they have an interim CEO in place to keep things moving…

Pusateri said they were lucky to have Ostrander fill the role for the next few weeks because he has knowledge of United Way and its mission. She added that they will notput a hold on any events or programs while they search for a new CEO.