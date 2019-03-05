Walnut Saloon Owner In Findlay Arrested On Assault Charges

03/05/19 – 3:06 P.M.

The owner of Walnut Saloon in Findlay is facing assault charges after an incident with an employee last week. Video of the incident was posted to Facebook today. It shows owner Dale Suter shouting at an employee and then physically assaulting.

Findlay Police Lt. Ryan Doe reports that police were called to the bar just before 10:15 a.m. last Thursday. Police arrested Suter shortly after. He will face a first-degree misdemeanor assault charge at the Findlay Municipal Court next Wednesday.