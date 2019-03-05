State Patrol Makes 29 Felony Arrests In Hancock County In 2018

3/5/19 – 10:31 A.M.

State Highway Patrol troopers made 29 felony arrests along highways in Hancock County last year. That’s according to numbers recently released by the State Patrol. Findlay Post Commander Lt. Matt Crow says they’re able to make arrests because troopers are always looking for signs of other crimes during a traffic stop.

Crow says, “By looking for criminal indicators during a traffic stop, troopers are able to keep illegal items, such as drugs, out of our communities.”

Statewide, the State Patrol saw a 197 percent increase in meth busts during traffic stops. Arrests for fentanyl were up 151 percent.