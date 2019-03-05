Former Allen County Sheriff Pleads Guilty To Bribery Charge

3/5/19 – 7:17 A.M.

Former Allen County Sheriff Sam Crish has pleaded guilty to taking bribes from people arrested in prostitution and gambling stings. The Associated Press reports Crish appeared in federal court Monday. He now faces up to 15 years in prison.

Investigators say Crish extorted nearly $100,000 from five people between 2012 and 2016. Crish allegedly helped others avoid charges in exchange for cash.

Crish resigned in 2017 following an FBI raid at the Allen County sheriff’s office.