Carey Restarts Bid Process For Wastewater Treatment Plant

3/5/19 – 6:56 A.M.

Carey is looking for bids to rebuild the village’s wastewater treatment plant once again. Previous bids for the project were above the engineer’s estimate for the project. The original project estimate was $9 million, but the closest bid was $11.4 million.

A review showed that the engineering estimate was low because of rising material costs. The new estimate is $10.1 million. A bid opening is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 25 in Carey Council chambers.

