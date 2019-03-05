Putnam County Murder Case Goes To Supreme Court

3/5/19 – 5:33 A.M.

The Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments about a case stemming from Putnam County this week. WLIO-TV reports the highest court in the state will have to determine if the county can charge Travis Soto with murder for the death of his son in 2006.

At the time Soto said he accidentally hit his 2-year-old son with an ATV. He pleaded guilty to child endangerment and served five years in prison. However, after he got out, he told detectives he beat his son to death. Prosecutors moved to charge him with murder, but Soto’s lawyer says that amounts to double jeopardy.

A Putnam County judge ruled that case could move forward, but the Third District Court of Appeals overturned the decision.

