3/5/19 – 5:23 A.M.

A Findlay native will serve as a judge at the Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Governor Mike DeWine appointed Alfonso Gonzalez to the role on Monday. Gonzalez will take office on March 18, and has to run in the 2020 election to retain the seat for the rest of the term that expires in early January of 2023.

Gonzalez currently lives in Maumee. He serves as a magistrate for the Lucas County Common Pleas Court.