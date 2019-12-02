United Way Offering Special Gifts As Part Of Giving Tuesday

The United Way of Hancock County will have a unique twist on Giving Tuesday that will last to the end of the year.

Resource Development Director Judy Pusateri said they’ll have gift options for the people in your life.

The United Way has donation options available to help fund a program or sponsor someone in honor of someone else as a gift.

In return, a letter to the individual you’re honoring through the donation to let them know where and how the money is being used.

Pusateri said that the money will support things like rides through HATS, putting a kid through camp, or sponsoring an individual that needs to seek shelter in Hancock County.

Learn more on the United Way’s website under the Giving Tuesday tab.