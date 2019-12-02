Deadline For Crop Insurance Options Coming Soon
The deadline is fast approaching for farmers to file a Notice of Loss and request more time to harvest.
The United States Department of Agriculture says that the late-maturing crop and wet and wintry weather conditions this fall extended the harvest across the midwest.
The USDA reminds farmers that they should contact their crop insurance agent to file any notices before the corn and soybean deadline of December 10.
More on the USDA’s Risk Management Agency website.