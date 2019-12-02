Findlay High School No Longer On A Lockdown

Findlay High School was put under a lockdown this afternoon after a student showed off an airsoft gun during open lunch.

Superintendent Ed Kurt explained that they received the report of a student with a weapon while they were out at lunch.

FHS administration and security immediately put the school under a lockdown and notified police.

Kurt said that the investigation showed that the airsoft gun was shown off-campus during lunch and was never brought to campus.

The lockdown has been lifted and there is no threat to the school.