Interstate 75 Interchange At County Road 99 To Be Redone

The Interstate 75 interchange at County Road 99 just north of Findlay will be seeing some improvements.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says a project to improve the intersection was awarded initial funding by the Transportation Review Advisory Committee (TRAC).

The $400,000 initial investment will allow the development phase of the project to move forward.

ODOT says assessment of intersections along the County Road 99 corridor from Main Street to Technology Drive are also included in the project.

Work on the project, which is being developed with the partnership of the City of Findlay, is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2023.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Transportation Review Advisory Council, known as TRAC, approved the final funding list when it met recently in Columbus.

ODOT will be investing an additional $398 million into major-new projects over the next four years.

This investment is a direct result of the transportation budget approved by the Ohio General Assembly and signed into law by Governor DeWine in April.

ODOT’s major project to widen and reconfigure I-75 through Findlay that’s been ongoing for quite some time is set for completion by late summer 2020.