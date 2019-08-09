University Of Findlay Faculty Gets Funding To Look At Biodiesel

[WFIN] – Faculty at the University of Findlay got funding from Columba Gas Ohio to work sustainable biodiesel. UF’s Dr. Nathaniel Tice is working with graduate assistant Shushma Kc to look at turning things like fry oil into fuel.

He said that the project focuses on sustainability and finding cheap efficient ways to run things that use fuel.

The project is also trying to get kids and teachers involved to keep the interest and involvement growing. They are working on a children’s book to raise awareness and interest at a young age.

