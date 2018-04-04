University Of Findlay Hosting A Tuskegee Airman To Talk About His Story

04/04/18 – 6:05 P.M.

A famed Tuskegee Airman will be coming to the University of Findlay to give a presentation. Lt. Col. Harold Brown will tell his story of fighting in World War II and to present his book “Keep Your Airspeed: The Story of a Tuskegee Airman”. He and his co-author and wife Dr. Marsha S. Bordner will be signing and selling copies of the book.

The presentation will start with a brief film showcasing Brown’s story. It will be followed by a question and answer session with audience members.

The presentation is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. on April 23 at Winebrenner Theological Seminary.