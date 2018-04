04/04/18 – 5:41 P.M.

The Findlay and Hancock County health departments have been merged for over 2 years now. Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi said that this helped cut costs and merge services.

Baroudi said that this has lead to much greater efficiency and benefits to the county.

Baroudi said they offer over 50 programs including immunization clinics, environmental health, and education.