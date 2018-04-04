Findlay Police Warn Residents About Scammers Posing As AEP Ohio

04/04/18 – 4:23 P.M.

The Findlay Police are warning residents of a phone scam in the area. Scammers are calling people claiming to be from AEP Ohio. They demand payment for a bill and say that they will shut off your power.

AEP Ohio says that they won’t call to demand a payment within a couple hours. They also won’t ask for personal account information or a specific payment form like gift cards. If someone calls you with this scam, do not give them any information.