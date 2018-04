04/04/18 – 2:51 P.M.

Today is Humans of Findlay day and WFIN is taking a look at how much it has grown. Founder Dave Morrow said that his idea has grown much bigger than he would have guessed.

Morrow added that Humans of Findlay is ranked second on Facebook, behind the Humans of New York page. He said that the work will continue, with a second book on the way.