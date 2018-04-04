Boil Water Advisory In Place On Candlewick Drive In Findlay

4/4/18 – 9:34 A.M.

A boil water advisory is affecting a handful of homes in Findlay today. The city’s water distribution department says the advisory affects 18 homes in the 2000 and 2100 blocks of Candlewick Drive. We have the complete list of addresses on our website.

People who live in the affected area should boil their water for at least a minute before use until further notice.

Affected Addresses: 2001, 2009, 2014, 2017, 2022, 2025, 2030, 2033, 2037, 2038, 2100, 2105, 2108, 2116, 2117, 2123, 2124