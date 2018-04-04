Fostoria Officials Get Update On Property Cleanup

4/4/18 – 8:53 A.M.

Elected officials in Fostoria got an update on the status of a property that’s caused some concern in the community during their Tuesday meeting. The Review-Times reports Mayor Eric Keckler says Rensko Property has agreed to clean up the site at 918 North Countyline Street. They were developing the property for a Tim Horton’s restaurant, but the project fell through.

Keckler says the cold winter and recent wet weather have delayed the cleanup. He added that he’s prepared to work with the city’s law department to force the issue if work doesn’t move forward soon.

