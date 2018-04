4/4/18 – 9:00 A.M.

North Baltimore is holding another meeting to get public input about a grant to address neighborhood needs. The village plans to apply for a Neighborhood Revitalization Grant worth up to $500,000. The village could use the money for improvements to streets and sidewalks, as well as parks.

The next public hearing will be at 7 p.m. April 10 in the municipal building.

MORE: The Courier