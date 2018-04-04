Remains Of McComb Serviceman Return To Hancock County Today

4/4/18 – 7:19 A.M.

The remains of a McComb man who fought in World War II will return to Hancock County today. Ora Sharninghouse Jr. went missing in action in September of 1944 after his torpedo bombing plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean. Sharninghouse was a torpedo gunner on the plane that bombed a Japanese ammunition storage site on its final flight.

The military will deliver the remains to the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Coldren-Crates Funeral Home will bring Sharninghouse’s remains back to Findlay for visitation and a funeral this week.

His sister Joan (Jo-Anne) tells the Courier she never thought this day would come. She even thought a phone call from the military about the discovery of Sharninghouse’s remains was a hoax at first.

An obituary or Sharninghouse appears in today’s Courier.

