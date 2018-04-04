Downtown Design Ordinance Gets First Reading

4/4/18 – 5:38 A.M.

Findlay could have new rules that govern the exteriors of buildings in downtown. Findlay City Council members heard the first reading of a design standard ordinance Tuesday night. The proposed rules call for things like using a singular architectural style, and durable, high-quality materials when possible. The guidelines would push back against mixing several architectural styles and using bright, florescent, shiny, reflective paint or materials among other items.

A nine-member board would evaluate downtown projects. A board administrator would make decisions on smaller items.

The district would stretch from just north of Center Street to Lima Avenue on Main Street and would reach just past Hurd Avenue to the west and Factory Street to the east.

