University of Findlay Master Program Ranked Among Best In The Nation

09/27/18 – 5:26 P.M.

The University of Findlay’s online Master of Science in Health Informatics Program was ranked nationally by “Best College Reviews”. The website uses publicly available data from sources such as the National Center for Education Statistics and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to form their lists. UF’s Health Informatics Program placed on top of the 2018 list out of 35 other colleges and universities. Only two other Ohio colleges made the list.

It is a two-year program based on electronic health records, public health, and public policy information. Students can pick 6 different specializations within the program